Maharashtra's Swift Response: Bringing Stranded Tourists Home

In the wake of a shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has swiftly acted, revealing that six of the victims hailed from his state and announcing plans to repatriate their bodies. He further offered a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.

Fadnavis has mobilized ministers to oversee the logistics of bringing back the mortal remains, with arrangements in place for their arrival. High-level coordination is active to aid stranded tourists from Maharashtra, as officials are engaged in transportation and assistance efforts.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are personally involved to ensure travelers' safe return, while Shiv Sena teams work on-ground in Srinagar. The state emphasizes its commitment to rescue operations and support for affected families amidst this ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)