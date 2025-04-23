DPIIT Secretary Reviews ₹14,096 Crore Infrastructure Push Across Four States

In a decisive move to expedite infrastructure development across northern India, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Amardeep Bhatia, convened a high-level meeting under the banner of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG). The meeting focused on reviewing and fast-tracking the implementation of critical infrastructure projects in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

The strategic session, attended by senior representatives from central ministries, state governments, and various project proponents, underscored the government’s focus on removing bottlenecks and ensuring swift execution of high-value projects. A total of 19 issues related to 17 major projects—collectively valued at over ₹14,096 crore—were comprehensively reviewed.

Focus on Key Infrastructure Projects and Coordination Mechanisms

A significant part of the deliberations revolved around strengthening inter-ministerial and inter-state collaboration to streamline project execution. The meeting emphasized the importance of time-bound resolution of challenges faced during implementation, which often stem from administrative delays, regulatory clearances, land acquisition, and utility shifting.

Among the projects discussed was the high-profile four-laning of the Jaunpur-Akbarpur road corridor in Uttar Pradesh, pegged at ₹3,164.72 crore. This vital infrastructure project, spanning two key work packages, is seen as a cornerstone in bolstering regional connectivity, boosting local economies, and improving road safety. Participants reviewed two critical impediments to the project and discussed targeted interventions to remove them promptly.

Healthcare Infrastructure Boost through ESI Hospital Projects

Another highlight of the review was the planned establishment of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals at multiple locations. These hospitals are envisioned as pivotal to the Government of India’s initiative to bolster healthcare infrastructure, especially in regions grappling with inadequate medical services. Shri Bhatia underscored the transformative impact these hospitals will have by ensuring accessible and affordable medical care for industrial workers and their families, thus contributing to human capital development and community welfare.

Educational Empowerment: NIT Uttarakhand Permanent Campus

The review also gave attention to the construction of the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Uttarakhand at Sumari, in the Pauri Garhwal district. This project is a long-awaited leap forward in enhancing the academic ecosystem in the hill state. The modern campus is poised to serve as a hub for quality technical education and advanced research, fostering socio-economic growth and innovation in the region.

Officials presented updates on land availability, infrastructure provisioning, and project timelines, while reaffirming commitments to overcome hurdles related to terrain, transportation, and funding.

Government Commitment to Effective Project Monitoring

Shri Bhatia reiterated the central government’s unwavering focus on reinforcing the institutional frameworks necessary for efficient project monitoring. He encouraged stakeholders to embrace a proactive approach in resolving issues, and highlighted the role of the PMG portal (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/) as a dynamic platform for coordinated action among government bodies and the private sector.

He also called on industry stakeholders to leverage the PMG interface to raise and resolve project-specific concerns, enabling smoother implementation pathways and minimizing bureaucratic delays.

A Strategic Push for Infrastructure-led Growth

This high-level review marks a significant stride in India’s infrastructure journey, showcasing the DPIIT’s resolve to align national development goals with local needs. With clear action items and inter-agency coordination mechanisms now in motion, the reviewed projects are set to bring far-reaching benefits across transport, healthcare, and education sectors—ultimately driving inclusive growth and enhancing the quality of life for citizens in the four target states.