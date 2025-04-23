Kapil Sibal Urges India to Label Pakistan as Terrorist State After Pahalgam Attack

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has strongly urged the Indian government to classify Pakistan as a terrorist organisation in light of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Sibal's plea for action also includes pursuing legal measures at the International Criminal Court against Pakistan.

The deadly incident occurred at the popular tourist site in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, orchestrated by The Resistance Front, a shadow entity linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group. General Asim Munir's statements calling Kashmir Pakistan's 'jugular vein' further implicate Pakistan's involvement, Sibal asserts.

The attack, aimed at instilling fear to deter tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, has drawn attention to Pakistan's role as a sponsor of terrorism. Sibal advocates for international boycotts and praises Indian leadership's swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)