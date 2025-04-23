Karnataka Families Mourn in the Aftermath of Pahalgam Tragedy
Two families from Karnataka faced tragedy when a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. Bharath Bhushan was killed in front of his family, while Manjunath Rao also lost his life. The Karnataka government is facilitating the return of affected individuals, and helpline numbers have been issued for assistance.
The terror attack in Pahalgam has left two Karnataka families in deep mourning as they grapple with the loss of their loved ones. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, claimed 26 lives.
Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and young son when he was tragically killed by terrorists. His wife Sujatha and their son managed to survive the horrifying ordeal.
Another victim, Manjunath Rao, also lost his life during the attack while on his first holiday trip outside Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka government has acted swiftly, providing helpline numbers and coordinating efforts to assist affected Kannadigas in returning home safely.
