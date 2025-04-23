Left Menu

Karnataka Families Mourn in the Aftermath of Pahalgam Tragedy

Two families from Karnataka faced tragedy when a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. Bharath Bhushan was killed in front of his family, while Manjunath Rao also lost his life. The Karnataka government is facilitating the return of affected individuals, and helpline numbers have been issued for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:56 IST
Karnataka Families Mourn in the Aftermath of Pahalgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The terror attack in Pahalgam has left two Karnataka families in deep mourning as they grapple with the loss of their loved ones. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, claimed 26 lives.

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and young son when he was tragically killed by terrorists. His wife Sujatha and their son managed to survive the horrifying ordeal.

Another victim, Manjunath Rao, also lost his life during the attack while on his first holiday trip outside Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka government has acted swiftly, providing helpline numbers and coordinating efforts to assist affected Kannadigas in returning home safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025