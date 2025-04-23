PM Modi Vows Justice for Pahalgam Terror Attack

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed confidence on Wednesday that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon identify and apprehend those behind the Pahalgam terror attack, ensuring they face justice.

The assault in Pahalgam town in south Kashmir resulted in the death of at least 26 people, predominantly tourists, with six victims from Maharashtra. Fadnavis condemned the terrorists' actions of targeting victims based on religion.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule urged for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. Sule also highlighted the high cost of returning tourists and requested government intervention to aid their return.

