PM Modi Vows Justice for Pahalgam Terror Attack

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that PM Narendra Modi's government will soon bring the masterminds of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice. The attack killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and left many injured. Political leaders emphasize unity and prioritize public safety over political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:01 IST
Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed confidence on Wednesday that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon identify and apprehend those behind the Pahalgam terror attack, ensuring they face justice.

The assault in Pahalgam town in south Kashmir resulted in the death of at least 26 people, predominantly tourists, with six victims from Maharashtra. Fadnavis condemned the terrorists' actions of targeting victims based on religion.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule urged for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. Sule also highlighted the high cost of returning tourists and requested government intervention to aid their return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

