Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: A Nation Mourns

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. He expressed sorrow and called for unity, extending condolences to the victims' families and praying for the recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:23 IST
Tragedy in Kashmir: A Nation Mourns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condemned the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that took the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, in a heartfelt social media statement on Wednesday.

Tamang expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident, labeling it a brutal act of violence that demands unconditional condemnation. He affirmed the necessity to stand united against terror.

Extending his condolences to the families affected, Tamang offered prayers for the injured, emphasizing solidarity with the victims during this tragic period and hoping for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025