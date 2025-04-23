Tragedy in Kashmir: A Nation Mourns
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. He expressed sorrow and called for unity, extending condolences to the victims' families and praying for the recovery of the injured.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condemned the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that took the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, in a heartfelt social media statement on Wednesday.
Tamang expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident, labeling it a brutal act of violence that demands unconditional condemnation. He affirmed the necessity to stand united against terror.
Extending his condolences to the families affected, Tamang offered prayers for the injured, emphasizing solidarity with the victims during this tragic period and hoping for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives.
