Rajnath Singh Reviews Jammu & Kashmir Security in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the tense security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, days after a terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead.

The high-level meeting, lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours, included key officials such as NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and other military leaders.

Focusing on enhancing combat readiness and intensifying anti-terror operations, Singh emphasized the importance of bringing those responsible to justice, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)