Rajnath Singh Reviews Jammu & Kashmir Security in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Following a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assessed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Key military leaders attended the meeting to discuss combat readiness and anti-terror operations. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also actively involved.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the tense security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, days after a terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead.
The high-level meeting, lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours, included key officials such as NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and other military leaders.
Focusing on enhancing combat readiness and intensifying anti-terror operations, Singh emphasized the importance of bringing those responsible to justice, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
