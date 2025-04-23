Left Menu

Terror Attack Halts Defence Minister's Ladakh Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh canceled his Ladakh visit due to a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. In response to the attack, Singh organized a high-level meeting to assess the region's security situation alongside top defense and security officials.

Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has canceled his planned two-day visit to Ladakh. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, sparking outrage both within India and internationally.

Originally scheduled for April 25 and 26, the visit was postponed as security concerns took precedence. Sources confirmed Singh's adjustment to his itinerary, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the focus on addressing national security concerns.

A comprehensive review meeting took place on Wednesday, led by Singh and involving key figures including NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Defence officials evaluated the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring coordinated efforts to fortify the region's security.

