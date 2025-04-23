Left Menu

United Stand Against Terrorism: Prominent Muslim Organizations Condemn Pahalgam Attack

Prominent Muslim organizations have denounced the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that terrorism opposes Islam's peace-promoting policy. They stressed unity, condemned religious biases, and urged justice, alongside offering prayers. The local community's heroic actions were highlighted, showcasing a desire for peace and unity in Kashmir amid the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:17 IST
United Stand Against Terrorism: Prominent Muslim Organizations Condemn Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, various Muslim organizations condemned the incident, highlighting it as a deviation from Islam's peace-oriented doctrine. They urged the media to avoid religious biases and called for unity and humanitarian efforts in the wake of the tragedy.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, representing the All India Imam Organisation, announced a unified prayer against terrorism in mosques nationwide, emphasizing that acts of terror betray both humanity and religious teachings. He urged government action to prevent terrorists from receiving burials in Indian soil as a significant deterrent.

Leading voices from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind echoed similar sentiments, expressing sorrow and demanding justice. They praised the local Kashmiri community's heroic efforts during the crisis and stressed the need for responsible media narratives to promote peace and safety for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

