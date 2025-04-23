United Stand Against Terrorism: Prominent Muslim Organizations Condemn Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, various Muslim organizations condemned the incident, highlighting it as a deviation from Islam's peace-oriented doctrine. They urged the media to avoid religious biases and called for unity and humanitarian efforts in the wake of the tragedy.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, representing the All India Imam Organisation, announced a unified prayer against terrorism in mosques nationwide, emphasizing that acts of terror betray both humanity and religious teachings. He urged government action to prevent terrorists from receiving burials in Indian soil as a significant deterrent.

Leading voices from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind echoed similar sentiments, expressing sorrow and demanding justice. They praised the local Kashmiri community's heroic efforts during the crisis and stressed the need for responsible media narratives to promote peace and safety for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)