Kiran Bedi Condemns 'Beastly' Attack on Tourists in Kashmir
Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, has condemned a brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. She called the massacre 'beastly' and emphasized the need for unity and strategic planning. The attack left 26 tourists dead, marking one of the worst civilian tragedies in the region recently.
In a strong condemnation of a recent terrorist attack, Kiran Bedi, former Lt Governor of Puducherry, labeled the act as 'beastly.' The attack occurred on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were brutally killed.
Speaking via WhatsApp on Wednesday, Bedi highlighted the urgency of unity and strategic planning to counter such acts. The former IPS officer stressed that a 'Kashmir at peace' is intolerable to enemies, whom she referred to as 'the beasts.'
This atrocity, executed at the scenic Baisaran meadows, is counted among the worst civilian attacks witnessed in Kashmir in recent years, raising grave concerns over regional security.
