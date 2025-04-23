Kiran Bedi Condemns 'Beastly' Attack on Tourists in Kashmir

In a strong condemnation of a recent terrorist attack, Kiran Bedi, former Lt Governor of Puducherry, labeled the act as 'beastly.' The attack occurred on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were brutally killed.

Speaking via WhatsApp on Wednesday, Bedi highlighted the urgency of unity and strategic planning to counter such acts. The former IPS officer stressed that a 'Kashmir at peace' is intolerable to enemies, whom she referred to as 'the beasts.'

This atrocity, executed at the scenic Baisaran meadows, is counted among the worst civilian attacks witnessed in Kashmir in recent years, raising grave concerns over regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)