Left Menu

Kiran Bedi Condemns 'Beastly' Attack on Tourists in Kashmir

Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, has condemned a brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. She called the massacre 'beastly' and emphasized the need for unity and strategic planning. The attack left 26 tourists dead, marking one of the worst civilian tragedies in the region recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:19 IST
Kiran Bedi Condemns 'Beastly' Attack on Tourists in Kashmir
Kiran Bedi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation of a recent terrorist attack, Kiran Bedi, former Lt Governor of Puducherry, labeled the act as 'beastly.' The attack occurred on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were brutally killed.

Speaking via WhatsApp on Wednesday, Bedi highlighted the urgency of unity and strategic planning to counter such acts. The former IPS officer stressed that a 'Kashmir at peace' is intolerable to enemies, whom she referred to as 'the beasts.'

This atrocity, executed at the scenic Baisaran meadows, is counted among the worst civilian attacks witnessed in Kashmir in recent years, raising grave concerns over regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025