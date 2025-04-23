Vietnam and U.S. Initiate Trade Negotiations
Vietnam's trade minister and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer commenced official trade discussions. The dialogue covered negotiation principles, areas, and the itinerary, involving Vietnamese officials and relevant agencies.
Vietnam's trade minister initiated official trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in a phone call reported by state media on Wednesday.
The discussion set the groundwork for negotiations, focusing on principles, areas to address, and the agenda, with participation from Vietnamese government officials and related agencies, as reported by Vietnam Television.
This movement marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral trade relationships between the two nations.
