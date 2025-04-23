Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Lt Vinay Narwal Sparks Call for Justice

Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal was killed in a terrorist attack while on his honeymoon in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. His wife, Himanshi, bid farewell as his coffin, draped in the national flag, arrived in Delhi. The incident has spurred demands for justice and action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:37 IST
The tragic murder of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal during his honeymoon in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left the nation in mourning. His wife, Himanshi, stood by his coffin at Delhi's IGI Airport, as dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, paid their respects to the fallen officer.

Demands for justice have intensified, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assuring that those responsible for the 'cowardly' act will face severe consequences. The attack has also led to widespread outrage and calls for decisive action to eradicate terrorism.

Lt Narwal, remembered fondly by colleagues for his dedication and cheerfulness, joined the Navy in 2022 and was assigned to the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing terror challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

