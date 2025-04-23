Cabinet Commits to Security After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives and injured others, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened on Wednesday evening. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at addressing national security concerns in light of the tragedy.

Prime participants in this crucial meeting included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman expedited her return from the United States while Modi also advanced his arrival from Saudi Arabia to attend these discussions.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a visit to Baisaran in Pahalgam, the attack site, and checked on the injured undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Their collective engagement underscores the government's commitment to tackling security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)