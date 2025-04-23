Cabinet Commits to Security After Pahalgam Terror Attack
In the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attack resulted in 26 deaths and numerous injuries. Key ministers and officials discussed the situation, and Home Minister Amit Shah visited the affected site and hospital.
- Country:
- India
Following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives and injured others, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened on Wednesday evening. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at addressing national security concerns in light of the tragedy.
Prime participants in this crucial meeting included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman expedited her return from the United States while Modi also advanced his arrival from Saudi Arabia to attend these discussions.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a visit to Baisaran in Pahalgam, the attack site, and checked on the injured undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Their collective engagement underscores the government's commitment to tackling security challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's vision for a united, powerful Bharat stands more bolstered as so far 11 J-K groups shunned separatism: Amit Shah.
"PM Modi's vision for united Bharat bolstered," says Amit Shah as three groups disassociate from Hurriyat
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Disassociation of J-K-based groups from Hurriyat is demonstration of people's trust in Constitution within the valley: Amit Shah.
J-K Islamic Political Party, J-K Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front disassociate themselves from Hurriyat: Amit Shah.