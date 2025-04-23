Security Lapse Blamed for Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a shocking turn of events, a security lapse has been blamed for the tragic terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Jai Prakash Anchal, a Samajwadi Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh, described the incident as a national tragedy and criticized the lack of adequate security measures at the popular tourist destination.

Speaking to reporters, Anchal emphasized the need for heightened alertness and swift government response, warning that the incident could deter tourists and economically impact those reliant on tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)