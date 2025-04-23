Tensions Escalate at AMU: Clash at Medical College Hospital

Five individuals were arrested following a violent altercation between two student groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital on the Aligarh Muslim University campus late Tuesday. An official confirmed the arrests occurred at the hospital's emergency services centre immediately after the confrontation, which reportedly involved gunfire.

Circle Officer Abhay Pande disclosed the identities of four detained individuals as Suhail, Zaid, Altamash, and Ahmad Faiz. AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali confirmed Faiz is a registered student, while investigations continue to ascertain whether the others are students.

The confrontation originated from a minor dispute during an annual horse show, eventually leading to violence at the hospital. The incident spurred junior doctors to halt hospital services, protesting a claimed failure in security measures. Law enforcement and AMU security restored order soon after.

(With inputs from agencies.)