Tensions Escalate at AMU: Clash at Medical College Hospital

A clash between two student groups at Aligarh Muslim University resulted in five arrests following an exchange of fire on Tuesday night. The incident escalated from a seating dispute and led to the temporary shutdown of hospital operations as junior doctors protested security failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:23 IST
Five individuals were arrested following a violent altercation between two student groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital on the Aligarh Muslim University campus late Tuesday. An official confirmed the arrests occurred at the hospital's emergency services centre immediately after the confrontation, which reportedly involved gunfire.

Circle Officer Abhay Pande disclosed the identities of four detained individuals as Suhail, Zaid, Altamash, and Ahmad Faiz. AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali confirmed Faiz is a registered student, while investigations continue to ascertain whether the others are students.

The confrontation originated from a minor dispute during an annual horse show, eventually leading to violence at the hospital. The incident spurred junior doctors to halt hospital services, protesting a claimed failure in security measures. Law enforcement and AMU security restored order soon after.

