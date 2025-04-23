Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Stance in US-Iran Nuclear Talks

China supports Iran's nuclear discussions with the U.S., firmly opposing the use of force and illegal unilateral sanctions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized Beijing's commitment to regional cooperation, expressing readiness to deepen ties with Iran on international issues during discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:34 IST
China has expressed support for Iran in its nuclear discussions with the United States, firmly opposing the resort to force and what it describes as 'illegal' unilateral sanctions. This stance was conveyed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

In a diplomatic exchange in the Chinese capital, Wang Yi assured Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi of Beijing's willingness to enhance coordination and cooperation with Tehran on both international and regional matters.

The Chinese stance underscores its strategic approach to fostering stable relations in the Middle East, as expressed in a statement from the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

