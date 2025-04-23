China's Diplomatic Stance in US-Iran Nuclear Talks
China supports Iran's nuclear discussions with the U.S., firmly opposing the use of force and illegal unilateral sanctions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized Beijing's commitment to regional cooperation, expressing readiness to deepen ties with Iran on international issues during discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi.
- Country:
- China
China has expressed support for Iran in its nuclear discussions with the United States, firmly opposing the resort to force and what it describes as 'illegal' unilateral sanctions. This stance was conveyed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.
In a diplomatic exchange in the Chinese capital, Wang Yi assured Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi of Beijing's willingness to enhance coordination and cooperation with Tehran on both international and regional matters.
The Chinese stance underscores its strategic approach to fostering stable relations in the Middle East, as expressed in a statement from the ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran foreign minister says he and US envoy Steve Witkoff will be in indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, reports AP.
U.S.-Russia Space Partnership: A Legacy of Cooperation Amidst Tensions
India-UAE Strengthen Defence Ties Through Strategic Cooperation and MoUs
Controversies and Cooperation: India's Dynamic Day in Politics and Policy
India-UK Economic Dialogue: Paving the Way for Enhanced Financial Cooperation