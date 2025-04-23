China's Diplomatic Stance in US-Iran Nuclear Talks

China has expressed support for Iran in its nuclear discussions with the United States, firmly opposing the resort to force and what it describes as 'illegal' unilateral sanctions. This stance was conveyed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

In a diplomatic exchange in the Chinese capital, Wang Yi assured Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi of Beijing's willingness to enhance coordination and cooperation with Tehran on both international and regional matters.

The Chinese stance underscores its strategic approach to fostering stable relations in the Middle East, as expressed in a statement from the ministry.

