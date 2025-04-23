Jammu and Kashmir Mourns Pahalgam Attack Victims with Silence

In a somber act of remembrance, government employees throughout Jammu and Kashmir participated in a two-minute silence on Wednesday. This gesture was in memory of the 26 individuals who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, mostly tourists.

The initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who announced the collective mourning on his official X account. He urged all government offices in the region to honor the slain tourists by observing silence at 3:30 PM that day.

The attack, which took place at the scenic Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, is considered one of the most devastating terror incidents in Kashmir in recent years, leaving a profound impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)