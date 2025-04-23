U.S. Tariff Reduction Aims to Ease China Tensions
The U.S. government is contemplating reducing tariffs on Chinese goods to alleviate trade tensions with Beijing. The proposed reduction could lower tariffs to between 50% and 65%, according to a White House official. This move is seen as a step towards improving diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:43 IST
The United States is reportedly exploring a reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports as a strategic move to de-escalate ongoing tensions with Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal.
As per the report, a White House representative suggested that the tariffs could potentially decrease to a range of 50% to 65%.
This initiative is expected to contribute positively towards diplomatic ties, signaling a shift in the trade dynamics between the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
