U.S. Tariff Reduction Aims to Ease China Tensions

The United States is reportedly exploring a reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports as a strategic move to de-escalate ongoing tensions with Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As per the report, a White House representative suggested that the tariffs could potentially decrease to a range of 50% to 65%.

This initiative is expected to contribute positively towards diplomatic ties, signaling a shift in the trade dynamics between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)