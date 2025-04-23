Left Menu

U.S. Tariff Reduction Aims to Ease China Tensions

The U.S. government is contemplating reducing tariffs on Chinese goods to alleviate trade tensions with Beijing. The proposed reduction could lower tariffs to between 50% and 65%, according to a White House official. This move is seen as a step towards improving diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:43 IST
U.S. Tariff Reduction Aims to Ease China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is reportedly exploring a reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports as a strategic move to de-escalate ongoing tensions with Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As per the report, a White House representative suggested that the tariffs could potentially decrease to a range of 50% to 65%.

This initiative is expected to contribute positively towards diplomatic ties, signaling a shift in the trade dynamics between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025