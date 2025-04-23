Protest in Jharkhand: Voices Against Waqf Amendment Act

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, a protest march was organized by Muslim organizations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, sparking a significant debate over religious and property rights.

The march, which commenced from a stadium and concluded at the old collectorate building, was marked by participants holding placards with messages such as 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' and 'Revoke the Draconian Law'.

Dumka MP Nalin Soren joined the protesters, voicing strong criticism of the central government's policies, claiming the Act is designed to systematically take over Waqf properties, undermining the rights and identity of the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)