Protest in Jharkhand: Voices Against Waqf Amendment Act
Muslim organizations in Jharkhand's Dumka district protested the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, alleging it threatens their religious identity and property. Highlighted by slogans and speeches, the march aimed to oppose what was described as a draconian law that intrudes on Waqf property rights.
In Jharkhand's Dumka district, a protest march was organized by Muslim organizations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, sparking a significant debate over religious and property rights.
The march, which commenced from a stadium and concluded at the old collectorate building, was marked by participants holding placards with messages such as 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' and 'Revoke the Draconian Law'.
Dumka MP Nalin Soren joined the protesters, voicing strong criticism of the central government's policies, claiming the Act is designed to systematically take over Waqf properties, undermining the rights and identity of the Muslim community.
