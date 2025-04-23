Empowering Excellence: WCD's Transformative Training for True Karamyogis

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has embarked on a transformative training initiative under the Rastriya Karamyogi Jan Seva Programme to inculcate the virtues of a 'true Karamyogi' among its officials.

Implemented in partnership with the Capacity Building Commission, these sessions are designed to pivot the methodologies of public service delivery. Master trainers guide the officers, providing mentorship during this transformative journey.

This initiative aligns with the government's overarching strategy to bolster civil servants' effectiveness, accountability, and empathy through continuous capacity building.

