Russian Defence Industry Doubles Production Amid Global Scrutiny
Russia has significantly increased its defence production, including ordnance and drones, according to President Vladimir Putin. While over 1.5 million drones have been delivered, a shortage remains, prompting continued efforts from the Defence Ministry and industry leaders to meet demand. Global militaries are observing Russia's tactics and technologies.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence industry has notably doubled its production, as stated by President Vladimir Putin during a Military-Industrial Commission meeting. He reported that communication, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare systems have seen substantial increases.
Despite distributing over 1.5 million drones to frontlines, including 4,000 FPV drones, shortages persist. Putin emphasized the need for more, urging swift action from the Defence Ministry and manufacturers.
Putin acknowledged global interest in Russia's military strategies, especially from the special military operation in Ukraine, commenting on the importance of staying ahead in military advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jordan Thwarts Major Security Threat Involving Drones and Rockets
Jordan Foils Major Attack Plot Involving Rockets and Drones
Skies of Conflict: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Military Sites
Jordan Foils Major Plot Involving Muslim Brotherhood: Rockets and Drones Seized
Night of Drones: Russian Air Defense in Action