Russia's defence industry has notably doubled its production, as stated by President Vladimir Putin during a Military-Industrial Commission meeting. He reported that communication, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare systems have seen substantial increases.

Despite distributing over 1.5 million drones to frontlines, including 4,000 FPV drones, shortages persist. Putin emphasized the need for more, urging swift action from the Defence Ministry and manufacturers.

Putin acknowledged global interest in Russia's military strategies, especially from the special military operation in Ukraine, commenting on the importance of staying ahead in military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)