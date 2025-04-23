Intruder Acts as Delivery Agent in Bold Daylight Heist
A man disguised as a delivery agent targeted an elderly couple in southeast Delhi, robbing them after tying them up. Ashish, the accused, threatened them with a knife and fake gun, making off with cash and jewelry. He was later identified and arrested by the police.
An individual disguised as a delivery agent committed a daring daylight robbery against an elderly couple in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, authorities revealed on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Nehru Apartments on April 20 when Ashish, the suspect, entered the couple's home under the guise of delivering a parcel. He then restrained the pair, brandishing a knife and a fake firearm, and stole Rs 18,000 and gold jewelry.
Police promptly registered an FIR and deployed a special team to apprehend the suspect. Through CCTV footage analysis, Ashish was traced and arrested. He had prepared extensively, using a scarf and gloves to disguise himself and taping over his motorcycle's registration number to avoid detection.
