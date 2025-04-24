States Challenge Trump's Tariff Policy in Court
A group of twelve states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in the US Court of International Trade, challenging the legality of its tariff policy. The states argue that the tariffs undermine lawful authority and violate constitutional order, demanding their enforcement be halted.
In a significant legal move, twelve states have initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration, targeting its contentious tariff policy. Filed in the US Court of International Trade in New York, the states argue that the tariffs, described as 'unlawful,' have caused turmoil in the American economy.
The lawsuit highlights concerns that the national trade policy is being swayed by President Trump's 'whims' rather than established legal authority. It challenges Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs arbitrarily, demanding that courts declare these tariffs illegal and prevent enforcement.
Among the plaintiffs are states like Oregon, Arizona, and New York. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has criticized the tariff scheme as 'insane' and 'economically reckless.' The Trump administration, meanwhile, defends the tariffs as a necessary response to a national emergency impacting the economy.
