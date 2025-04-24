India-Pakistan Tensions Surge After Kashmir Attack

India has escalated diplomatic actions against Pakistan in the wake of a deadly militant attack in Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead. In response, India plans to suspend the long-standing Indus water treaty, halt cross-border engagements, and has summoned the top Pakistani diplomat to deliver protest.

In addition, India plans to close the only land crossing between the two countries and reduce its diplomatic staff stationed in Pakistan. The Indian government has declared all Pakistani defense advisers in the New Delhi mission persona non grata, requiring their departure within a week.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with opposition parties to outline the government's diplomatic strategy. Meanwhile, Pakistan's leadership convenes to formulate its diplomatic response amid volatile regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)