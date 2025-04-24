Escalating Tensions: India's 'Water Warfare' Post-Kashmir Attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following India's decision to suspend a long-standing river-sharing agreement after a tragic attack on tourists in Kashmir. The move, described by Pakistan as 'water warfare,' marks a significant decline in bilateral relations.

In the wake of 26 fatalities in the Pahalgam area, India announced drastic measures, including withdrawing defense personnel from Pakistan. This decision aligns with India's belief in cross-border links to the attack, despite Pakistan's denial of direct involvement.

Both nations are preparing to navigate the diplomatic fallout, with internal meetings scheduled to determine their respective strategies. The development threatens regional stability and raises questions about future cooperation over shared water resources.

