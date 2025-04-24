Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: India's 'Water Warfare' Post-Kashmir Attack

Following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, India suspended a six-decade river-sharing treaty with Pakistan. This move marks a severe deterioration in relations between the nuclear-armed nations. Accusations fly between both countries as they prepare their diplomatic and strategic responses to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:55 IST
Escalating Tensions: India's 'Water Warfare' Post-Kashmir Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following India's decision to suspend a long-standing river-sharing agreement after a tragic attack on tourists in Kashmir. The move, described by Pakistan as 'water warfare,' marks a significant decline in bilateral relations.

In the wake of 26 fatalities in the Pahalgam area, India announced drastic measures, including withdrawing defense personnel from Pakistan. This decision aligns with India's belief in cross-border links to the attack, despite Pakistan's denial of direct involvement.

Both nations are preparing to navigate the diplomatic fallout, with internal meetings scheduled to determine their respective strategies. The development threatens regional stability and raises questions about future cooperation over shared water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

