Pahalgam Attack Sparks Debate on Security and Intelligence Lapses
The Pahalgam attack has highlighted potential security and intelligence failures, leaving 26 people dead, primarily tourists. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticized the absence of security in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot. He called for a government response to these concerns.
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has prompted intense scrutiny over security and intelligence operations in the region. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed deep concerns on Thursday, pointing to noticeable lapses that could have been prevented.
In the tragedy that unfolded at Baisaran, a scenic area near the resort town of Pahalgam, 26 individuals—primarily visitors—were killed. The event has raised alarms about the vulnerability of such tourist spots.
Mir, the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party, questioned the government's preparedness and demanded answers regarding the lack of adequate protection in Baisaran, where security measures are usually in place.
