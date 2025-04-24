Left Menu

Gujarat Mourns: Terror's Tragic Toll in Pahalgam

Three Gujarat residents killed in a Kashmir terror attack were cremated amid mass mourning. The deceased included Yatish Parmar, his son Smit, and Shailesh Kalathiya. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced compensation for the families, and local dignitaries joined the funeral processions to pay their respects.

Updated: 24-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Gujarat as residents gathered to mourn three locals killed in a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Victims Yatish Parmar, his son Smit from Bhavnagar, and Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat were cremated with state honors as grief-stricken onlookers paid their respects.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the grieving families, offering condolences and emotional support. He announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for each bereaved family. The chief minister's late-night visit highlighted the tragedy's impact on the state, uniting leaders and citizens in sorrow.

The fatal incident occurred on Tuesday, with terrorists targeting popular tourist spots and claiming the lives of 26 people. The attack has left a lasting imprint, as families and officials implore for increased security measures in tourist areas across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

