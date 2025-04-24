Tension at the Border: 48-Hour Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Leave India

In a series of decisive actions following a devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian government has ordered Pakistani nationals to exit the country within 48 hours. On Thursday, several Pakistani families began returning home via the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar.

The Indian government's measures include the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Pakistani visitors in India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme must depart within the deadline.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the situation unfolds, reactions vary among those affected, with many expressing sorrow over the attack yet questioning the blanket order for departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)