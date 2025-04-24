Left Menu

Tension at the Border: 48-Hour Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Leave India

Amid heightened tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir, India has expelled Pakistani military attaches, suspended the Indus Water Treaty, and shut down the Attari land-transit post. Pakistani visitors in India have 48 hours to exit. The decision has sparked reactions from individuals affected on both sides of the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:08 IST
Tension at the Border: 48-Hour Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Leave India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of decisive actions following a devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian government has ordered Pakistani nationals to exit the country within 48 hours. On Thursday, several Pakistani families began returning home via the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar.

The Indian government's measures include the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Pakistani visitors in India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme must depart within the deadline.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the situation unfolds, reactions vary among those affected, with many expressing sorrow over the attack yet questioning the blanket order for departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025