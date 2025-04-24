Vancouver Police Seek Suspects in Gurdwara Vandalism Case

Authorities in Vancouver are on the lookout for two individuals suspected of vandalizing the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara on Ross Street. Surveillance images capture the suspects near the scene when it was defaced with graffiti.

The graffiti, sprayed in both English and Punjabi, contained the word 'murdabad', translating to 'death to'. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, as reported by the Vancouver Sun, prompting police to call on the public for help in identifying the perpetrators.

Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said the suspects arrived in a truck around 4 to 4:30 a.m. The act is attributed to Sikh separatists by the Gurdwara's managing society, which sees it as part of a broader effort to sow fear within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)