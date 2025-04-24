Left Menu

Vancouver Police Seek Suspects in Gurdwara Vandalism Case

The Vancouver police have released images of suspects linked to the recent vandalism at the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara. Graffiti in English and Punjabi, including the term 'murdabad', was found. Police urge anyone with information to come forward. The society blames separatist elements for the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:35 IST
Vancouver Police Seek Suspects in Gurdwara Vandalism Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Authorities in Vancouver are on the lookout for two individuals suspected of vandalizing the Khalsa Diwan Society Gurdwara on Ross Street. Surveillance images capture the suspects near the scene when it was defaced with graffiti.

The graffiti, sprayed in both English and Punjabi, contained the word 'murdabad', translating to 'death to'. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, as reported by the Vancouver Sun, prompting police to call on the public for help in identifying the perpetrators.

Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said the suspects arrived in a truck around 4 to 4:30 a.m. The act is attributed to Sikh separatists by the Gurdwara's managing society, which sees it as part of a broader effort to sow fear within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025