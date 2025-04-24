Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail: Vikas Yadav's Temporary Release Sparks Controversy

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Vikas Yadav, convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara case, to visit his ailing mother until May 8. Conditions include house confinement in Ghaziabad and no contact with witnesses. Yadav remains subject to bail conditions and a medical evaluation of his mother.

Updated: 24-04-2025 16:11 IST
The Supreme Court has approved interim bail for Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, allowing him to visit his ailing mother until May 8.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan mandated that Yadav's mother undergo a medical examination by AIIMS doctors, establishing specific conditions for the bail tenure.

The court's stipulations include Yadav's confinement to his Ghaziabad home and a prohibition on contacting case witnesses, notably Neelam Katara, the victim's mother. These conditions are part of the relief granted upon a bail bond payment of Rs 1 lakh with a surety.

