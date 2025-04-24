Supreme Court Grants Bail: Vikas Yadav's Temporary Release Sparks Controversy
The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Vikas Yadav, convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara case, to visit his ailing mother until May 8. Conditions include house confinement in Ghaziabad and no contact with witnesses. Yadav remains subject to bail conditions and a medical evaluation of his mother.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has approved interim bail for Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, allowing him to visit his ailing mother until May 8.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan mandated that Yadav's mother undergo a medical examination by AIIMS doctors, establishing specific conditions for the bail tenure.
The court's stipulations include Yadav's confinement to his Ghaziabad home and a prohibition on contacting case witnesses, notably Neelam Katara, the victim's mother. These conditions are part of the relief granted upon a bail bond payment of Rs 1 lakh with a surety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Discovery in Agra: Hunt for Accused in Jagdishpura Double-Murder Case
Nagpur Police Under Scrutiny Amidst Alleged Negligence in Murder Case
Tragedy Strikes: Army Soldier Shot Dead While Testifying in Murder Case
Twists in the Tale: Bhubaneswar Murder Case Unravels A Sinister Plot
High-Stakes Court Drama: Karad's Plea for Discharge in Sarpanch Murder Case