Supreme Court Grants Bail: Vikas Yadav's Temporary Release Sparks Controversy

The Supreme Court has approved interim bail for Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, allowing him to visit his ailing mother until May 8.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan mandated that Yadav's mother undergo a medical examination by AIIMS doctors, establishing specific conditions for the bail tenure.

The court's stipulations include Yadav's confinement to his Ghaziabad home and a prohibition on contacting case witnesses, notably Neelam Katara, the victim's mother. These conditions are part of the relief granted upon a bail bond payment of Rs 1 lakh with a surety.

