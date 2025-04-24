Left Menu

Pakistan-India Tensions: Airspace Closure and Water Dispute Escalation

Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines and rejected India's suspension of a water-sharing treaty. This comes after a militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Diplomatic ties have downgraded, and further actions could escalate tensions between the two countries over the Kashmir dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:45 IST
Pakistan-India Tensions: Airspace Closure and Water Dispute Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has taken decisive action against India by closing its airspace to Indian airlines, in response to India's suspension of a long-standing water-sharing treaty. This move follows India's accusations of Pakistan's involvement in a deadly militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, an area claimed by both nations.

The announcement came from Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office after a National Security Committee meeting. The decision is a reaction to India's downgrading of ties with Pakistan, which includes suspending the treaty on the Indus river waters and closing their only land border crossing. India named three militant suspects involved in the attack, claiming two of them are Pakistanis, yet has provided no further evidence.

Pakistan's stern message emphasized its determination to protect its sovereignty, stating that any attempt by India to divert water would be deemed an act of war. With tensions running high, the future of India's and Pakistan's already strained relations remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025