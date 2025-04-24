Pakistan-India Tensions: Airspace Closure and Water Dispute Escalation

Pakistan has taken decisive action against India by closing its airspace to Indian airlines, in response to India's suspension of a long-standing water-sharing treaty. This move follows India's accusations of Pakistan's involvement in a deadly militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, an area claimed by both nations.

The announcement came from Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office after a National Security Committee meeting. The decision is a reaction to India's downgrading of ties with Pakistan, which includes suspending the treaty on the Indus river waters and closing their only land border crossing. India named three militant suspects involved in the attack, claiming two of them are Pakistanis, yet has provided no further evidence.

Pakistan's stern message emphasized its determination to protect its sovereignty, stating that any attempt by India to divert water would be deemed an act of war. With tensions running high, the future of India's and Pakistan's already strained relations remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)