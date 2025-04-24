Left Menu

Tension at the Border: BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan Rangers

A Border Security Force jawan accidentally crosses the Punjab border into Pakistan and is detained by Pakistan Rangers. Officials are engaged in talks to secure his release. Previous incidents have occurred, highlighting ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan amid recent terror attacks and diplomatic strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:32 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the Punjab border, according to official sources on Thursday.

Constable PK Singh from the 182nd battalion was captured by the Pakistan Rangers near the Ferozepur border on Wednesday while he was in uniform and armed with his service rifle.

Efforts are underway to negotiate his release through a flag meeting between the two military forces. Similar incidents have occurred previously, underscoring persistent bilateral tensions enhanced by recent terror-related conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

