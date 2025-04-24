Tension at the Border: BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan Rangers

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the Punjab border, according to official sources on Thursday.

Constable PK Singh from the 182nd battalion was captured by the Pakistan Rangers near the Ferozepur border on Wednesday while he was in uniform and armed with his service rifle.

Efforts are underway to negotiate his release through a flag meeting between the two military forces. Similar incidents have occurred previously, underscoring persistent bilateral tensions enhanced by recent terror-related conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)