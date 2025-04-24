Left Menu

India's Patent Renaissance: Unprecedented Growth in Intellectual Property

In India, patent filings by startups and MSMEs escalated by 310% over five years. The National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission has educated millions on IP rights, while patent grants soared by 1,624%. Recent amendments aim to streamline processes and uplift the patent ecosystem further.

Patent filings in India by startups and MSMEs have seen a remarkable rise, growing by 310% over the last five years, according to a recent announcement. The number of filings surged from 1,492 in 2018-19 to 6,120 in 2023-24, reflecting an increasing awareness and engagement with Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

N Ramchander, Joint Controller, Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks, highlighted that the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission launched in 2021 has educated over 2.4 million students and faculty on IP rights. This initiative has contributed significantly to the burgeoning patent application numbers in India, which rose by 116% from 42,763 in 2014-15 to 92,172 in 2023-24.

India's robust IPR policy framework has fostered an environment conducive to innovation, with recent amendments in patent rules simplifying procedures. The introduction of a certification of inventorship and reduced frequency for filing 'working statements of patents' aim to further diminish administrative bottlenecks and streamline the patenting process.

