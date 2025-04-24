Left Menu

Drunken Hoax Call Sparks Security Overhaul in Delhi

A hoax call made by an intoxicated auto driver claiming a terror attack in Pahalgam triggered a multi-agency investigation. The call was motivated by anger over a traffic challan. While no charges were filed, the incident led to heightened security measures in Delhi amid recent terrorist activities in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:17 IST
Drunken Hoax Call Sparks Security Overhaul in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A hoax call set off a high-stakes investigation involving various security agencies after an anonymous tip about a forthcoming terror attack in Pahalgam. The caller, a 51-year-old auto driver, was later found to be under the influence of alcohol and disgruntled over a traffic penalty.

According to a senior officer, the man made the deceptive call as a reaction to a pending challan. While he faced questioning from multiple security agencies, no First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him.

The incident came in the wake of a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, prompting a tightening of security across Delhi, especially around tourist areas and border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025