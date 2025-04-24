Drunken Hoax Call Sparks Security Overhaul in Delhi
A hoax call made by an intoxicated auto driver claiming a terror attack in Pahalgam triggered a multi-agency investigation. The call was motivated by anger over a traffic challan. While no charges were filed, the incident led to heightened security measures in Delhi amid recent terrorist activities in Kashmir.
A hoax call set off a high-stakes investigation involving various security agencies after an anonymous tip about a forthcoming terror attack in Pahalgam. The caller, a 51-year-old auto driver, was later found to be under the influence of alcohol and disgruntled over a traffic penalty.
According to a senior officer, the man made the deceptive call as a reaction to a pending challan. While he faced questioning from multiple security agencies, no First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him.
The incident came in the wake of a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, prompting a tightening of security across Delhi, especially around tourist areas and border points.
