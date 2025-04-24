DJCOD Concludes Inaugural Justice Forum with Ambitious Reforms for 2025/2026

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) of South Africa has wrapped up its inaugural two-day Justice Forum, a landmark initiative that sets the tone for a new era of governance, operational reform, and enhanced service delivery in the justice sector. Hosted at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, the forum gathered the country’s top justice officials to align on strategic goals aimed at modernising the department and reinforcing public trust in its institutions.

High-Level Participation and Strategic Focus

The forum was attended by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Deputy Minister Andries Nel, Director-General Advocate Doctor Mashabane, along with executive management teams, provincial heads, and senior officials from both the Master’s and State Attorney’s Offices. Their presence marked a unified front to address systemic challenges while charting a course for sustainable, citizen-focused reforms.

In her closing address, Minister Kubayi emphasized the department’s commitment to transforming the justice landscape through institutional integrity, decisive leadership, and improved service quality. “Our focus must be on getting the basics right. Functional systems, responsive leadership, and a collaborative approach are fundamental to restoring public confidence and delivering accessible, efficient justice services,” she stated.

Key Themes: Modernisation, Accountability, and Public Trust

1. Guardian’s Fund Reforms and Cybersecurity

Central to the forum’s agenda was the modernisation of the Guardian’s Fund, a government-managed financial facility that holds money on behalf of minors, the deceased, and others. The fund has suffered recent setbacks due to cyber-related breaches, prompting serious concerns about its integrity.

The forum resolved to enhance cybersecurity, improve operational oversight, and accelerate the digitisation of the fund’s administration. These efforts aim not only to protect beneficiaries but also to restore trust in a fund critical to many vulnerable South Africans.

2. Master’s and State Attorney’s Offices Overhaul

The Master’s and State Attorney’s Offices have long been plagued by inefficiencies, including outdated processes, staff shortages, and operational backlogs. As a response, the Justice Forum unveiled a national turnaround strategy focused on:

Full-scale digital transformation.

Decentralised but accountable leadership structures.

Streamlined litigation coordination through a restructured Office of the Solicitor-General.

Enhanced human capital and ethical leadership development.

The State Attorney’s Office, in particular, was highlighted for its escalating litigation costs and high staff turnover. The forum committed to adopting a centralised and efficient model that ensures improved management of legal services on behalf of the State.

Human Resource Revamp and Anti-Corruption Drive

The Justice Forum also turned its attention to human resources, outlining transformative policies to build a high-integrity, high-performance public service culture. Among the measures announced were:

Centralisation of senior management appointments.

Updates to human resource and appointment policies.

Strengthening provincial execution committees for improved oversight.

A significant development in anti-corruption measures was the endorsement of lifestyle audits for all senior managers. This decision followed a detailed presentation by Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), who elaborated on how lifestyle audits can serve as a deterrent and a transparency tool within public institutions.

Resolutions for the 2025/2026 Financial Year

The Justice Forum concluded with a comprehensive resolutions framework to guide departmental priorities through the 2025/2026 fiscal year. These resolutions reflect the department’s vision of a justice system that is:

Accessible : Ensuring that citizens can easily navigate and benefit from the justice system.

People-Centred : Delivering services that address the needs and dignity of the public.

Grounded in Integrity: Upholding ethical standards and institutional transparency.

The successful conclusion of the inaugural Justice Forum marks a defining moment for the DJCOD, signalling a shift from rhetoric to results-driven governance. With its eyes firmly set on reform, the department appears poised to make significant strides toward restoring confidence and legitimacy within South Africa’s justice system.