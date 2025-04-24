Left Menu

Global Leaders Voice Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing solidarity with India. Modi thanked them for their support against terrorism. The attack resulted in 26 civilian deaths, highlighting the global need for enhanced counter-terrorism efforts.

In a phone conversation, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack and declared it unacceptable, offering condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also contacted Modi, strongly condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with India.

External affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Macron conveyed his support and solidarity, while Modi conveyed India's resolve to bring the attackers to justice. Similarly, Meloni expressed Italy's full support in the global fight against terrorism, which Modi appreciated.

Both leaders emphasized continued collaboration on international platforms to combat terrorism effectively. The attack tragically claimed the lives of 26 civilians, primarily tourists, highlighting the urgent need for global counter-terrorism efforts.

