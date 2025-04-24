Tensions Surge as India Scales Down Attari Border Ceremony
In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India scaled down the Attari border beating retreat ceremony with Pakistan. The move included diplomatic countermeasures and heightened security, as India linked the attack to Pakistan. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty was among the notable retaliatory actions.
- Country:
- India
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. In response, India has significantly scaled down the traditional beating retreat ceremony at the Attari border in Amritsar.
The ceremony, a daily event since 1959, usually involves displays of military pageantry and cooperation. However, the Indian parade commander refrained from the customary handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, highlighting the strained relations.
In a series of retaliatory actions, India has launched diplomatic offensives against Pakistan, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, expelled Pakistani military attaches, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, showcasing a significant shift in diplomatic posture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Policy Effectiveness
Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
Extradition of 26/11 Accused Marks Major Victory in Terrorism Fight
Threats compounded by those of proxy war and terrorism emanating from epicenter of terrorism in neighbourhood: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: A Milestone in India's Anti-terrorism Stance