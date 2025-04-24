Left Menu

Tensions Surge as India Scales Down Attari Border Ceremony

In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India scaled down the Attari border beating retreat ceremony with Pakistan. The move included diplomatic countermeasures and heightened security, as India linked the attack to Pakistan. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty was among the notable retaliatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:58 IST
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. In response, India has significantly scaled down the traditional beating retreat ceremony at the Attari border in Amritsar.

The ceremony, a daily event since 1959, usually involves displays of military pageantry and cooperation. However, the Indian parade commander refrained from the customary handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, highlighting the strained relations.

In a series of retaliatory actions, India has launched diplomatic offensives against Pakistan, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, expelled Pakistani military attaches, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, showcasing a significant shift in diplomatic posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

