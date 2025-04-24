Tensions Surge as India Scales Down Attari Border Ceremony

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. In response, India has significantly scaled down the traditional beating retreat ceremony at the Attari border in Amritsar.

The ceremony, a daily event since 1959, usually involves displays of military pageantry and cooperation. However, the Indian parade commander refrained from the customary handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, highlighting the strained relations.

In a series of retaliatory actions, India has launched diplomatic offensives against Pakistan, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, expelled Pakistani military attaches, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, showcasing a significant shift in diplomatic posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)