Trump Administration Pushes High Court on Transgender Military Ban

The Trump administration has taken its fight to ban transgender people from serving in the military to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, it asked the court to overturn a nationwide injunction blocking the ban. This legal battle is part of Trump's broader efforts to reduce transgender rights.

The administration contends that allowing transgender individuals to serve would harm military effectiveness. The Defense Department argues that service by those with gender dysphoria could undermine military readiness, comparing it to conditions like asthma and hypertension. The directive effectively reverses an earlier policy that allowed open service by transgender troops.

Legal challenges to the ban continue, with groups arguing that it's discriminatory and lacks evidence of harm caused by transgender personnel. The case has created significant controversy, drawing attention to transgender rights within the military and other sectors during Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)