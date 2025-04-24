Left Menu

Trump Administration Pushes High Court on Transgender Military Ban

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift a block on its ban preventing transgender individuals from serving in the military. The government argues that allowing transgender service members undermines military effectiveness. A previous policy from Joe Biden's administration had allowed transgender troops to serve openly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:00 IST
Trump Administration Pushes High Court on Transgender Military Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has taken its fight to ban transgender people from serving in the military to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, it asked the court to overturn a nationwide injunction blocking the ban. This legal battle is part of Trump's broader efforts to reduce transgender rights.

The administration contends that allowing transgender individuals to serve would harm military effectiveness. The Defense Department argues that service by those with gender dysphoria could undermine military readiness, comparing it to conditions like asthma and hypertension. The directive effectively reverses an earlier policy that allowed open service by transgender troops.

Legal challenges to the ban continue, with groups arguing that it's discriminatory and lacks evidence of harm caused by transgender personnel. The case has created significant controversy, drawing attention to transgender rights within the military and other sectors during Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025