Kyiv and Washington's Mineral Deal: Progress but No Finalization

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced significant progress in talks over a minerals deal between Kyiv and Washington. However, an agreement remains out of reach this week despite a memorandum signed recently.

During a Ukrainian embassy-hosted event, Marchenko stated, "There was progress and now our teams are working very closely together." The minister indicated that certain issues need resolution but provided no specific details.

Additionally, Marchenko noted that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent aims for discussions about frozen Russian assets to factor into broader negotiations.

