WTO Rejects EU's Claims Against China in Intellectual Property Dispute

The World Trade Organization panel dismissed a complaint from the European Union on Thursday, asserting that China's actions did not infringe on WTO intellectual property regulations.

While the EU claimed that Chinese courts were hindering the protection of European telecom technology patents, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, the panel found no specific WTO rule violations. However, it did note China's breach of transparency obligations.

China failed to publish a crucial judicial decision and did not sufficiently respond to the EU's information requests. The European Union plans to appeal the decision, which will be heard by the Multi-Party Appeal Arbitration Arrangement.

