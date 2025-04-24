NATO Chief Urges Quantum Leap in Defense Contributions

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has issued a strong call for action to European countries and Canada, urging them to make substantial increases in their defense contributions to the alliance.

During a visit to Washington for talks with U.S. officials, Rutte emphasized the need to accelerate defense investments, even after a 19.4% rise in 2024. President Trump has advocated for NATO allies to dedicate 5% of their GDP to defense, a goal that remains unmet by any NATO nation, including the United States.

The report highlights that the United States bore 64% of NATO's defense expenditure in 2024, with Europe and Canada accounting for 36%. Notably, 22 out of 32 NATO countries reached the 2% GDP defense spending target last year, signaling a need for greater commitment to meet collective security goals.

