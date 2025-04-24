Left Menu

NATO Chief Urges Quantum Leap in Defense Contributions

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte calls for European countries and Canada to significantly increase their defense contributions to the alliance. Despite a 19.4% increase in 2024, further acceleration is needed in 2025 to meet global defense expectations, particularly in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's advocacy for a 5% GDP expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:57 IST
NATO Chief Urges Quantum Leap in Defense Contributions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has issued a strong call for action to European countries and Canada, urging them to make substantial increases in their defense contributions to the alliance.

During a visit to Washington for talks with U.S. officials, Rutte emphasized the need to accelerate defense investments, even after a 19.4% rise in 2024. President Trump has advocated for NATO allies to dedicate 5% of their GDP to defense, a goal that remains unmet by any NATO nation, including the United States.

The report highlights that the United States bore 64% of NATO's defense expenditure in 2024, with Europe and Canada accounting for 36%. Notably, 22 out of 32 NATO countries reached the 2% GDP defense spending target last year, signaling a need for greater commitment to meet collective security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025