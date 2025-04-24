EU to Enhance Moldova's Air Defence Amid Drone Threats

On Thursday, the European Union announced a commitment of 20 million euros to boost Moldova's air defense system in light of repeated drone intrusions from Russia, stemming from its invasion of Ukraine. The financial aid will specifically be used to supply short-range air defense launchers to shore up the country's defense capabilities, according to the Council of the EU.

Higher authorities in Moldova have expressed their concern over Russian drones violating their airspace and dropping debris. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated during a press conference in Moldova that the initiative aims to prevent Russian missiles and drones from impacting Moldovan territory.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking at the same event, reinforced that while Moldova seeks peace, it is imperative to protect the nation's citizens. This aid forms a segment of a more comprehensive 60 million euro package from the EU designed to assist Moldova in maintaining its sovereign safety.

