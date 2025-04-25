Left Menu

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty in Dramatic Retaliation

India formally announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The move is part of broader retaliatory measures against Pakistan, which has been warned against treating this as an 'act of war'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, India on Thursday issued a formal notification announcing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. This comes in the wake of tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The historic treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of talks, aims to manage cross-border river issues. India's decision to put the treaty in 'abeyance' follows other measures such as expelling Pakistani military attaches and closing the Attari land-transit post. Additionally, Pakistanis who entered India via the Attari border were asked to leave by a specified deadline.

In response to India's firm stance, Pakistan has outrightly rejected the treaty's suspension, regarding any obstruction of water flow as an 'act of war'. The situation has escalated, marking a tense chapter in the longstanding India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

