India Suspends Indus Water Treaty in Dramatic Retaliation

In a significant move, India on Thursday issued a formal notification announcing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. This comes in the wake of tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The historic treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of talks, aims to manage cross-border river issues. India's decision to put the treaty in 'abeyance' follows other measures such as expelling Pakistani military attaches and closing the Attari land-transit post. Additionally, Pakistanis who entered India via the Attari border were asked to leave by a specified deadline.

In response to India's firm stance, Pakistan has outrightly rejected the treaty's suspension, regarding any obstruction of water flow as an 'act of war'. The situation has escalated, marking a tense chapter in the longstanding India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)