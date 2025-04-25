Indus Waters Treaty: Tensions Rise as India Puts Agreement on Hold
India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, citing Pakistan's breaches and cross-border terrorism as reasons. This decision comes after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir, increasing regional tensions. Pakistan opposes the suspension, viewing it as an act of war.
- Country:
- India
In a move that escalates regional tensions, India announced on Thursday it will suspend the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The decision comes amid accusations of treaty violations and unrest due to cross-border terrorism.
India's Secretary of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee, communicated the nation's stance to her Pakistani counterpart, citing cross-border terrorism as a hindrance to India's treaty rights. The assassination of 26 individuals in a recent attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir was a key trigger.
Amid a series of diplomatic responses, including the expulsion of military attaches, India has decided that the treaty's continuation is untenable under current circumstances. Pakistan, however, has condemned the suspension, claiming it violates established rights and withstands as an act of aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees
World Bank’s 2025 Blueprint: Building Successful Offshore Wind in Emerging Markets
Zero Tolerance: Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Terror Sympathizers
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival