Myanmar Junta's Hollow Ceasefire: Increased Airstrikes Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Myanmar's junta announced a ceasefire post-earthquake but continued military attacks, including increased airstrikes, despite international pleas. Data reveals ongoing assaults, with civilian casualties, contradicting their claims of a halt. The UN highlights the mismatch between the ceasefire intentions and actual military conduct, underscoring a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's junta, despite declaring a ceasefire, has intensified its military campaign, carrying out airstrikes and artillery assaults as per United Nations and crisis monitor reports. The announcement followed a devastating earthquake on March 28, prompting international demands to halt the fighting.

New data reveals that, contrary to ceasefire claims, junta-led attacks have continued with increased frequency. Between the end of March and April 24, at least 207 attacks occurred, including 140 airstrikes. The UN emphasizes that instead of aiding humanitarian efforts, military operations have persisted, further endangering civilians.

Eyewitness accounts and crisis monitor data present a stark picture of ongoing violence, with civilian areas targeted. The contrast between ceasefire intentions and military actions highlights a deepening crisis. The international community remains critical of Myanmar's military actions amidst an escalating humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

