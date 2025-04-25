Left Menu

Supreme Court Explores Inclusion of Stepmothers in Family Pension Rights

The Supreme Court of India is set to review whether stepmothers can be considered for family pensions under Indian Air Force regulations. The court questioned the IAF's regulations that restrict family pension to biological mothers, emphasizing that 'mother' is a broad term encompassing non-biological caregiving roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:42 IST
Supreme Court Explores Inclusion of Stepmothers in Family Pension Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is poised to address a critical question: Can a stepmother be considered eligible for family pension according to the Indian Air Force (IAF) rules? This legal examination highlights the evolving definition of 'motherhood' beyond biological ties.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh scrutinized the IAF's decision to deny family pension to a stepmother who nurtured her stepson from a young age. Noting that the word 'mother' can encapsulate varied roles, the justices questioned the constitutional backing of existing regulations.

Justice Surya Kant challenged the rationale behind excluding stepmothers by citing scenarios where stepmothers fulfill nurturing duties. The top court adjourned the hearing for further study of related judgments, focusing on potential inclusion of stepmothers in pension frameworks traditionally reserved for biological mothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025