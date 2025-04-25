Supreme Court Explores Inclusion of Stepmothers in Family Pension Rights

The Supreme Court of India is poised to address a critical question: Can a stepmother be considered eligible for family pension according to the Indian Air Force (IAF) rules? This legal examination highlights the evolving definition of 'motherhood' beyond biological ties.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh scrutinized the IAF's decision to deny family pension to a stepmother who nurtured her stepson from a young age. Noting that the word 'mother' can encapsulate varied roles, the justices questioned the constitutional backing of existing regulations.

Justice Surya Kant challenged the rationale behind excluding stepmothers by citing scenarios where stepmothers fulfill nurturing duties. The top court adjourned the hearing for further study of related judgments, focusing on potential inclusion of stepmothers in pension frameworks traditionally reserved for biological mothers.

