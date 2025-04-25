Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Russia-Syria Intelligence Meeting
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, had a constructive meeting with a Syrian intelligence representative in Baku, Azerbaijan, aiming to strengthen Russia's military presence in Syria. This meeting underscores Russia's ongoing strategic interests in the region.
Updated: 25-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:41 IST
Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, announced a productive meeting with an unnamed Syrian intelligence official, as per a report by the state TASS news agency on Friday.
The discussions took place last week in Baku, Azerbaijan, though no further details were disclosed. This meeting highlights Russia's efforts to bolster its military foothold in Syria.
Russia continues to enhance its strategic operations, operating an airbase and a naval facility in the region, underscoring its ongoing geopolitical interests.
