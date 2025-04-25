Telangana Association Demands Action Against Terrorism in Pahalgam

The Telangana Association in Israel organized a candlelight vigil in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, to denounce a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Members of the association expressed their anger and demanded swift action from the Indian government in response to the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistani terrorists. They emphasized the need for a strong response to prevent further incidents.

Soma Ravi, president of the association, stressed that the blood of the average Indian is boiling with the need for vengeance, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act decisively. The call for action was clear: the terror must be avenged in an unimaginable way.

(With inputs from agencies.)