Rusted Ammunition Found Along India-Pakistan Border

The Border Security Force has stumbled upon a cache of rusted, old ammunition while patrolling along the India-Pakistan border, heightening security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The recovery was made in the vicinity of Kamore village, where BSF personnel unearthed a box containing rusted 7.62 mm machine gun rounds and a grenade shell linked to an automatic grenade launcher.

Preliminary investigations suggest these munitions are aged and likely inactive, yet the area has been cordoned off as a joint team of the BSF and Ramgarh Police carry out further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)