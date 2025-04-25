Left Menu

Rusted Ammunition Found Along India-Pakistan Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) discovered rusted, old ammunition near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. An old box with 7.62 mm gun rounds and a grenade shell was found near Kamore village. The site has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:34 IST
The Border Security Force has stumbled upon a cache of rusted, old ammunition while patrolling along the India-Pakistan border, heightening security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The recovery was made in the vicinity of Kamore village, where BSF personnel unearthed a box containing rusted 7.62 mm machine gun rounds and a grenade shell linked to an automatic grenade launcher.

Preliminary investigations suggest these munitions are aged and likely inactive, yet the area has been cordoned off as a joint team of the BSF and Ramgarh Police carry out further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

