Rusted Ammunition Found Along India-Pakistan Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) discovered rusted, old ammunition near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. An old box with 7.62 mm gun rounds and a grenade shell was found near Kamore village. The site has been cordoned off as investigations continue.
The Border Security Force has stumbled upon a cache of rusted, old ammunition while patrolling along the India-Pakistan border, heightening security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.
The recovery was made in the vicinity of Kamore village, where BSF personnel unearthed a box containing rusted 7.62 mm machine gun rounds and a grenade shell linked to an automatic grenade launcher.
Preliminary investigations suggest these munitions are aged and likely inactive, yet the area has been cordoned off as a joint team of the BSF and Ramgarh Police carry out further investigations.
