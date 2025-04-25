Security Forces Seize Arms and Explosives Cache in Amritsar

In a significant security operation, Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) uncovered a cache of arms and explosives in Amritsar's Sahowal village on Friday. According to officials, the recovered materials included a substantial quantity of RDX.

The timely recovery was part of a joint search operation. Punjab Police and BSF personnel found two suspicious packets in a field during their extensive sweep of the area.

Upon investigation, the packets were found to contain four 9 mm pistols, five hand grenades, eight magazines, 220 rounds of ammunition, two remote controls, and a battery charger. The security forces' operation underscores key efforts in maintaining vigilance and securing border regions against potential threats.

