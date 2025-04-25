Left Menu

Security Forces Seize Arms and Explosives Cache in Amritsar

Punjab Police and BSF uncovered a significant arms and explosives stockpile in Sahowal village, Amritsar. The discovery included 4.5 kg of RDX, pistols, hand grenades, and ammunition. The operation highlights ongoing security efforts and the potential threats faced at the border area in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) uncovered a cache of arms and explosives in Amritsar's Sahowal village on Friday. According to officials, the recovered materials included a substantial quantity of RDX.

The timely recovery was part of a joint search operation. Punjab Police and BSF personnel found two suspicious packets in a field during their extensive sweep of the area.

Upon investigation, the packets were found to contain four 9 mm pistols, five hand grenades, eight magazines, 220 rounds of ammunition, two remote controls, and a battery charger. The security forces' operation underscores key efforts in maintaining vigilance and securing border regions against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

