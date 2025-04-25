Security Forces Seize Arms and Explosives Cache in Amritsar
Punjab Police and BSF uncovered a significant arms and explosives stockpile in Sahowal village, Amritsar. The discovery included 4.5 kg of RDX, pistols, hand grenades, and ammunition. The operation highlights ongoing security efforts and the potential threats faced at the border area in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) uncovered a cache of arms and explosives in Amritsar's Sahowal village on Friday. According to officials, the recovered materials included a substantial quantity of RDX.
The timely recovery was part of a joint search operation. Punjab Police and BSF personnel found two suspicious packets in a field during their extensive sweep of the area.
Upon investigation, the packets were found to contain four 9 mm pistols, five hand grenades, eight magazines, 220 rounds of ammunition, two remote controls, and a battery charger. The security forces' operation underscores key efforts in maintaining vigilance and securing border regions against potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab Police
- BSF
- Amritsar
- RDX
- recovered
- arms
- explosives
- security
- operation
- vigilance
ALSO READ
Arms Recovery Raises Concerns in Conflict-Ridden Manipur
Delhi Court Overturns Acquittal in Cheating and Arms Case
Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees
Delhi Police Nab Key Figure in Inter-State Arms Racket
IMF Raises Alarms Over Legal System Hindering Foreign Investments in Pakistan